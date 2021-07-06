JONESBORO — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for 17-year-old girl who left her home on Pointe South Parkway at 2 a.m. Tuesday with an unknown person.

According to Clayton County Police, Raliyah Edwards-Holland left with the area with someone named Duke, whom she met on social media. The pair were traveling in an unknown direction.

Holland is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’3” and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and red T-shirt and black and while camouflage pants. She has been clinically diagnosed with several mental health disorders.

Anyone with information about Holland’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, ext. 8.