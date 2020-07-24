RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for Joseph Dytrych.
Dytrych, 26, walked away from the Riverwood Behavioral Center in Riverdale about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. He was under an involuntary committal from another medical provider and has been diagnosed with depression and drug dependency issues.
Dytrych is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’1” and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown with underwear and socks.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
