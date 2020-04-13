COLLEGE PARK — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for Machiya Martin.
Martin was last seen running away from 5751 Riverdale Road at approximately 9:15 p.m. on April 12.
Police said Martin, 14, suffers from Bipolar disorder and does not have her medication with her.
Martin, is described as a black female, 5’ 7” and weighs 170 pounds. She has black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress and white fur slippers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin is asked to call the CCPS at 770-477-3550.
