RIVERDALE — Clayton County Police are looking for a man who disappeared from Southern Regional Medical Center in June.
Kenneth Dunham, 65, walked away from the hospital on June 21 after being admitted. He has not been seen or heard from since, according to police.
Dunham is a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He’s 5’5” and weighs 210 pounds. Dunham, who has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and depression, was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, blue jeans and walking with a cane.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, ext. 8.
