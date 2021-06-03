UPDATE: Clayton County Police say they have been contacted by Caitlyn Payne advising them she is safe in College Park. Following a visit with her Thursday morning, Detectives said she was in good physical health.
Police are still looking for her boyfriend, Joshua Lee Hildeburg, 28. He is a 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Hildeburg has active warrants for kidnapping and battery.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hildeburg should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
JONESBORO — Clayton County Police are looking for a woman kidnapped by her boyfriend Wednesday afternoon in Jonesboro.
Caitlyn Payne, 23, was dragged from her mother’s car by her boyfriend Joshua following a fight with him. He place her in an orange Dodge Charger and left heading toward Interstate 675 north.
Payne and her mother were looking at a rental home on Charleston Court at 2 p.m. when Joshua showed up at the home.
Payne is 5’2” and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes with auburn and pink hair. She was last seen wearing purple Capri pants, a multi-color shirt and flip flops.
Joshua is a black male with tattoos on his face.
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Payne or Joshua to call the Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747.
