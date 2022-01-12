RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help to identify two men accused of breaking into cars in Riverdale.
The two males were captured on surveillance cameras as they walked through the River Station subdivision off Ga. Highway 314 on Jan. 8.
They were seen entering several cars and removing items.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or submit anonymous tips at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.