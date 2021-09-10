MORROW — Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman and her two-year-old son.

Brittney Lewis, 29, and her child, Jerry Davis Jr., were reported missing to police after she left her home on Mt. Zion Boulevard early Friday morning following an argument with her boyfriend.

Lewis is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” and weighs 200 pounds. Lewis is known to suffer from depression and police say her family is concerned about her wellbeing. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress with no shoes.

Davis is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 2’1” and weights 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and diaper with no shoes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.