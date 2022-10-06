JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for help in locating a man wanted for rape, statutory rape and molestation.
Police say Tony Mckay, 52, is driving a 2014 Silver Ford F-150, tag number CQT7970.
Mckay is a black male with black and and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 215 pounds.
Police said he is known to have violent tendencies.
Anyone who sees Mckay or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Detective A. Walker at 770-473-5483.
