ELLENWOOD — Clayton County Police are looking for a white camero with black stripes that hit an officer in the early morning hours of Aug. 21.

Police were called to the intersection of Ga. Highway 42 and Anvilblock Road in response to more than 100 street racers shutting down the intersection and doing donuts in the street.

Officers said once they were noticed, racers began speeding away from the area when the 2010-2015 Chevrolet camero aimed his vehicle toward the officer and attempted to run the officer over.

Police said the officer was hit by the car’s passenger side mirror. As a result, the mirror was torn off the vehicle and left behind.

Police are asking anyone who may have information pertaining to the incident to call 770-477-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.