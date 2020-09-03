RIVERDALE — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for Chantel Jefferson.
Jefferson was last seen on Aug. 18 when her husband dropped her off at the Atlanta Amtrack Station for a trip to New York. Jefferson’s husband reported that she spoke with him when she arrived in New York and for several days thereafter. However, she stopped communicating with him on Aug. 28.
Jefferson, a 36-year-old African-American, is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Jefferson has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
Anyone with information about Jefferson is asked to call the CCPD at 770-477-3550.
