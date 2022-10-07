COLLEGE PARK — One suspect has been identified and police have released photos of two others in the April shooting death of Anthony McClain at the Rivers Station Shopping Center.
McClain, 18, was killed by a stray bullet outside his family’s barber shop after a group of males began arguing with another barber.
Jaimonnie Watkins Causey was identified and arrested in Panama City, Florida on Aug. 16. He has been charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He has since been extradited back to Clayton County to stand trial for his alleged crimes.
The other two men, police said, were directly involved in the shooting.
Both are black males. One is pictured wearing a white v-neck T-shirt and the other a black shirt with white writing and a black coat. No further information was released on the suspects.
Police are asking for help to identify the two suspects. Anyone with information on the pair or others involved in the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andrea Rosas at andrea.rosas@claytoncountyga.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
