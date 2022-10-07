101222_CND_Suspects.jpg

COLLEGE PARK — One suspect has been identified and police have released photos of two others in the April shooting death of Anthony McClain at the Rivers Station Shopping Center.

McClain, 18, was killed by a stray bullet outside his family’s barber shop after a group of males began arguing with another barber.

