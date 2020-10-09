JONESBORO — A Clayton County Police officer has sustained a non-life threatening injury this morning, according to a police department spokesman.
Public Information Officer Aubriel Stroud said the officer is alert and conscious, adding that details are currently limited as the investigation is still ongoing.
Police Chief Kevin Roberts is expected to give an update this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.