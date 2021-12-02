JONESBORO — Clayton County police have released the names of the two victims allegedly killed by Arthur Gilliam on Nov. 30 in Rex.
Mary Gilliam, 70, and Dominique Bibbins, 32, were allegedly shot to death by Arthur Gilliam before police arrived on scene. Arthur Gilliam is also believed to be responsible for shooting a 12-year-old boy in the face.
Arthur Gilliam shot at police upon their arrival killing Field Training Officer Henry Laxson and injuring Officer Alex Chandler.
Arthur Gilliam was killed when police returned fire.
Clayton County police said the investigation remains ongoing.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting.
(0) comments
