Clayton police release sketch of woman killed, dumped on I-675

ELLENWOOD — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman found near Grant Road overpass on Interstate 75 Saturday morning.
The unknown woman, according to police, had been shot several times and dumped on the northbound side of the interstate.
The black female is between the ages of 30-40 with a tattoo of “Reign” near her collarbone.
She was discovered after a motorist saw her and called police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Langley at 770-477-3747.
