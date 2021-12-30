CLAYTON COUNTY — The Clayton County Police Department is reporting a 40% increase in homicides and aggravated assaults this year as compared to 2020.
As of Dec. 30, there were a total of 52 homicides in unincorporated areas of the county. Thirty-seven homicides were recorded in 2020.
Officials with the CCPD said they are committed to “decreasing violence within our community. Through crime targeting and predictive data, we have specified our patrols and crime reduction programs to include, but not limited to, directed patrols and road safety checks."
Police said 62% of the homicides in 2021 involved the offender and a victim who were either friends, associates and or had a domestic type relationship with each other.
Although robberies are down 24%, aggravated assaults have also increased this year. In 2020, CCPD investigated 1,056 aggravated assaults. This year, the department has investigated 1,291 aggravated assaults, an increase of 22%.
Police reported 64% of the aggravated assaults were committed during family violence incidents.
In 2020, CCPD recovered 875 firearms. In 2021, CCPD recovered 1,056 firearms, an increase of 20.6%.
“We must work toward conflict resolution without firearms or any other weapons in our communities,” said Police Chief Kevin Roberts. “We must work together to reduce fear and anxiety which has rippled across the community during the pandemic.”
