REX — A discharge firearm call led Clayton County Police officers to discover an active shooter situation on Fielder Road in Rex Sunday morning.
Police reported the suspect, Jerry Theodore Bland II, is in custody. Department officials said no one was injured as result of the incident.
“Due to this still being an ongoing investigation, we are unable to release further information at this time,” department officials said.
