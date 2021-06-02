RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are looking for a man accused of shooting a woman in the thigh after she tried to leave a home on Flint River Road in Riverdale.
Suspect Deyand Perry allegedly tried to keep the woman inside the home following an argument in the early morning hours on Wednesday. When she attempted to leave, police say Perry shot her.
She was able to get out the front door, but Perry followed her shooting at her a second time. He missed her and hit a car in the driveway.
Four juveniles witnessed the incident and attempted to intervene. An unknown bystander also attempted to intervene, causing Perry to run away on foot, according to police.
Department officials said police have obtained warrants for Perry on aggravated assault, cruelty to children, battery and possession of a weapon during a commission of a crime.
Perry is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone spots him or knows his whereabouts, they’re asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.