Clayton Police searching for missing Morrow woman

MORROW — The Clayton County Police Department is searching for a Morrow woman reported missing in May.
On May 20 at 8:43 a.m., it was reported to the Clayton County Police Department that Syrianna Gregg was missing.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR Friday June 9... The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Friday June 9. Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.
MORROW — The Clayton County Police Department is searching for a Morrow woman reported missing in May.
On May 20 at 8:43 a.m., it was reported to the Clayton County Police Department that Syrianna Gregg was missing.
During the investigation, detectives learned that she left on foot.
She was last seen in the 6000 block of East Meyers Drive, Morrow on May 19. She has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses.
She is described as a 17-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and and weighs 98 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black Looney Tunes jacket and red jogging pants.
Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts may call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.