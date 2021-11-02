RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect who fled the scene of an alleged assault that took place on Instagram Live on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Police arrived to a home on Heather Circle in Riverdale after several complaints were made to the department about the assault. A woman answered the door denying anyone else was inside.

Officers said a complainant came to the home showing video footage that police said showed multiple people inside the house.

Police made a “protective sweep” of the home finding a woman with several non-life threatening injuries behind a locked door. The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two people, Danielle Moose and an unidentified male, fled the scene.

Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating the man who fled, as well as Moose’s location.

Four people were arrested, Tunisia Blyther, Courtney Fisher, Kayla Smith and Quntavious Grover, and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and making terroristic threats and acts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects are asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.