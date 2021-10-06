Clayton police seeking identification of 'armed and dangerous' suspect

JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for help to identify a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

On Oct. 1 the male, believed to be of Hispanic or Asian descent, exited a gray BMW prior to a shooting at the Texaco located at 6331 Tara Blvd. near Upper Riverdale Road.

The vehicle could possibly be a BMW 5 series from 2015-2017.

If anyone knows anything, they’re asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.