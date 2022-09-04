JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is urging the public to provide any information possible in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 7-year-old girl Sunday morning.
According to the CPD, the child’s body was found in the roadway on Tara Boulevard northbound at Southside Commercial Parkway between the hours of 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to a report of a hit and run.
The Clayton County Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (STAR Team) responded to the scene to start the investigation.
“At this time, we have no leads in reference to this accident,” the department stated in a Facebook post. “We are desperately asking for the public’s assistance. If you were traveling on Tara Boulevard around that time, you may not have realized you hit someone. We are urging you to give us a call if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area.“
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
