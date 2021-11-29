JONESBORO — The search continues for a man missing since Thanksgiving Day in Clayton County after leaving his home to meet an unknown male.
William Powell, 34, left at approximately 2:30 p.m. from Ridgeview Trail in Jonesboro via Uber to meet up with a man he met on a dating site at an unknown hotel.
Powell is described at 5’11” weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black suede lettering and blue jeans. Both his ears are pierced and has a tattoo across both his wrists that reads suffer strong.
Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.
