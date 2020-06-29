JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department and the Clayton County Youth Commission are team up to host a Teen Town Hall webinar on July 9.
Dubbed “Chop It Up With a Cop,” the department is inviting teens ages 13-18 to get to know “your police officers on a different level.”
CCPD officials said the town hall is an opportunity to “ask questions about the current climate of your county and get answers about the things you care about.”
Those who wish to participate are asked to register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8ewp3X06SHaa-5EUZQbGPg.
Participants will receive a confirmation email after registering with information about joining the webinar.
To submit questions and comments, visit https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/chief-operating-officer/office-of-youth-services/public-comment-form.
The webinar will be held on July 9 from 2-3 p.m.
