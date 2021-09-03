JONESBORO — Clayton County Probate Court officials announced on Friday, Sept. 3 that the court will relocate to the second floor of the Historic Courthouse Annex Building 2 from Sept. 7-10 to allow for building repairs.

Estate Divisions

Appointments scheduled will be honored and walk-ins accepted. Additionally, the estates division will accept all filings, to include new petitions and orders to apprehend. Many estates related forms and documents are available online at www.georgiaprobaterecords.com.

Clerks will have limited access to paper files, as such documents requested by the public will be uploaded to Georgia Probate Records and made available to all those making requests, no later than close of business on Sept. 15.

Licensing Division

Appointments are encouraged and those set to take place during the week of Sept. 7-10 for weapons carry permits, marriage licenses, single letters and VA business licenses will be honored. Applicants should anticipate a 48-hour turnaround for all certified copy requests that have been pre-ordered and paid for in full.

There will not be any walk-ins for weapons carry license applications the week of Sept. 7. Walk-ins will resume when employees return to their building.

The Probate Court is expected to return to its original location at Annex Building 3 on Sept. 13.