110619_CND_Boyd.jpg
Lee V. Boyd Jr., 76, was honored by the Clayton County Board of Education Monday for his dedication and "great contributions" to Clayton students at Forest Park Middle and High schools. He averages 300 volunteer hours a month and holds the record for the largest number of candy cases sold — 275 — to raise funds for the schools. Boyd is an 11-year member of the Forest Park Kiwanis Club and Parent Teacher Student Association.

 Staff Photo: Heather Middleton

