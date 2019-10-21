JONESBORO — Two Clayton County residents have been named members of the Zell Miller Leadership Institute Class of 2020.
Attica Gaston of Jonesboro and Dawn Price of Riverdale are among the 46 members.
The Zell Miller Leadership Institute includes five weekend summits in Athens, Macon, Columbus, Augusta and Savannah. Participants are able to network with like-minded people, hear from leading industry experts on issues of significant relevance in Georgia, and learn how Zell Miller became one of Georgia’s most respected public servants.
Participants are chosen from a pool of applicants who generally range in age from late 20s to late 40s. Launched in 2018, each class is made up of roughly 50 participants every year.
The Zell Miller Foundation was established in 2016 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit. The mission of the organization is to preserve the legacy of former governor and U.S. Senator Zell Miller through programs that promote education, leadership, and service.
For more information, visit www.millerfoundation.com.