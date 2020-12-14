JONESBORO — Isaiah Thomas, 19, arrived at the Clayton County Historic Courthouse on the first day of early voting to make certain his voice is heard in the upcoming General and Special Election Runoff on Jan. 5.
Early voting began on Monday across the state. Clayton County residents lined up despite the gusty winds and chilly temperatures.
Thomas said he thought it important to cast his ballot, urging others to do the same.
“I care about my community, state and country,” he said. “Don’t stay home, especially now, you don’t have a voice if you don’t vote.”
Thomas’ aunt, Vonda Thomas, who accompanied her nephew to the polls, agreed.
“Every vote matters,” she said.
Georgia residents are heading back to the voting booth to choose two members to represent the state in the U.S. Senate as well as a public service commissioner.
Clayton County is offering seven advanced voting locations, each with an absentee ballot dropbox:
♦ Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex
♦ Elections and Registration, 121 S. McDonough St. in Jonesboro
♦ J. Charley Griswell Senior Center, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro
♦ Lee Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro
♦ Morrow Municipal Complex, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow
♦ South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road in Hampton
♦ Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road in Riverdale
Voting times are as follows:
♦ Through Dec. 18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Dec. 19 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
♦ Dec. 20 — noon to 5 p.m.
♦ Dec. 21-23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Dec. 28-31 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.claytonelections.com.
