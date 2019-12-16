JONESBORO — The Road to Tara in Jonesboro’s historic district has a new look.
The 1867 former train depot’s interior has been updated — from new lighting and layout to new exhibits.
The museum now features a room dedicated to filming in Clayton County as well as an exhibit on the building’s history, which includes an original bench that travelers used while waiting for their train.
Visitors will see both refreshed exhibits and new. The two newest highlight the work of Hattie McDaniel and Thelma “Butterfly” McQueen who portrayed Mamie and Prissy from “Gone With the Wind.”
Tamara Patridge, executive director of Clayton County Tourism & Film, said the exhibits are part of the museum’s new emphasis on the contributions of African American actors to “Gone With the Wind.”
Exhibits throughout the museum include an original film script and call sheets, costume pieces worn by the actors in the movie and ephemera from the movie’s 1939 premiere at the Loew’s Grand Theatre in Atlanta.
Patridge said the museum offers a look into the history of both Clayton County and “Gone With the Wind” to new visitors and updated exhibits for those who have previously visited the museum.
The museum is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and children ages 6-12.
The Road to Tara Museum is located at 104 North Main St. in Jonesboro. For more information, call 770-478-4800 or visit www.claytoncountyfilmtourism.com.