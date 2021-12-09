JONESBORO — The Clayton County school board has adopted the 2022-23 calendar.
The first day of school will be Aug. 3, 2022 and the school year will end on May 24, 2023.
The school year will be 180 days of instruction and includes a one-week holidays for fall break, Thanksgiving week and spring break.
Students will get a two-week semester break from Dec. 19-Jan. 4.
Several holidays and five extended learning beyond the classroom days are also included in the 2022-2023 school year calendar.
For more information, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us
