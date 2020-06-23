JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education approved a July spending resolution in lieu of approving its fiscal year 2021 budget.
According to Georgia law, budgets must be approved by June 30. However, due to the pandemic the General Assembly has not passed a state budget, leaving CCPS and other school boards across the state without final funding amounts.
The spending resolution will allow the district to make essential expenditures throughout July while the school system awaits a final state budget.
Earlier this month, the BOE adopted a tentative budget. The district is anticipating an estimated loss of $60 million — $10 million in local and $50 million in state funding — due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Board Chair Jessie Goree said the BOE will hold a special called meeting in July to adopt a final budget.
