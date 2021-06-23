JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education has approved the district’s tentative millage rate of 20 mills for fiscal year 2022.
Maintaining the rate at 20 mills will result in a tax increase for Clayton residents.
The increase is due to the growth of the county’s tax digest. This means the value of property has risen in the last year, therefore the district will collect more in taxes during fiscal year 2022 as compared to fiscal year 2021.
The estimated increase in collections is expected to be $5.5 million or 3.6%.
Per state law, the district is required to hold three public hearings to give residents an opportunity to voice their opinion on the change and learn more about the tax increase. The schedule is as follows:
• July 19 — 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• July 26 — 5:30 p.m.
The board is expected to adopt the final millage rate on July 26.
