JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education unanimously and gleefully approved a request from the superintendent to award a $2,000 one-time bonus for all district employees.
In January, Gov. Brian Kemp announced a one-time bonus of $1,000 for all K-12 teachers in the state. Clayton County will expand that bonus by adding $1,000 to teachers and $2,000 to all other school staff not included in the governor’s announcement.
Dubbed the pandemic bonus, $6.6 million will come from the state and $9.2 million from local funds. The total estimated cost will be $15.8 million.
“We feel like we’re in a good position to make this happen,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley. "We thank the board for your full support."
School board members were excited and happy to pass the measure.
“I like to give our employees money. It’s much deserved and much needed,” said Aleika Anderson, board vice chair.
The bonus is expected to be paid by the end of March.
