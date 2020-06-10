JONESBORO — A few new and and a few familiar faces will be part of the Clayton County Board of Education next year.
DISTRICT 3
District 3 representative and BOE chair Jessie Goree retained her seat on the board with 58.6% or 2,436 votes. Conquella Essex earned 1,721 or 41.4% of the votes. A total of 4,157 votes were cast in the race.
DISTRICT 6
Incumbent Mary L. Baker also kept her seat on the board representing District 6. Baker earned 54.9% or 2,531 votes while opponents Charlton L. Bivins received 1,133 votes and Barbara Pulliam 942 votes.
A total of 4,606 votes were cast.
DISTRICT 7
District 7 representative Judy Johnson will face a runoff against Sabrina Hill on Aug. 11 for the board seat.
Johnson received 37.13% or 753 votes. Hill earned 839 votes or 41.37%.
Chasity Latrice Thornhill won 21.5% or 436 votes.
A total of 2,028 votes were cast.
DISTRICT 2 & 5
Mark Christmas, District 2 representative, ran unopposed. District 5 representative Ophelia Burroughs did not run again. Deatrice “Dee” Haney ran unopposed for the seat.
Results are unofficial until the election is certified by the Secretary of State’s office.
