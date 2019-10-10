JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools announced on Monday’s Board of Education live stream that they will “intentionally mute the live stream feed during the public participation portion of all CCPS board meetings.”
The public comment portion has also been removed from the recording of the meeting posted to the school district’s YouTube page.
CCPS Communication Specialist Ronald Shields said district officials made the decision because “in the last instance someone was sharing a variety of personal information, name, address and things of that nature. It became apparent that we should not advertise that.”
The district began live streaming the regular board meetings and work sessions in July. Since last October, the meetings have been recorded and posted to the district’s YouTube page.
In a review of public participation comments through the June 2019 meeting, the Clayton News found no instance in which a speaker gave their address or other overtly personal information. Per the Board Policy BCBI, speakers must give their name and the topic they intend to address.
A few speakers gave the city where they live. Others, identifying themselves as parents, spoke of their children without names and some indicated the school their children attended.
At the Oct. 7 meeting, most of those who took part in public participation discussed the current Morrow High School and the school’s future facility.
During the September meeting, public comments centered around school safety. Parents spoke of concern for their children while in school and others took issue with safety during and after football games. Each spoke for the allotted three minutes given to speakers.
Debbie Joe, who identified herself as a former school resource officer at Morrow Middle School, was interrupted by Board Chair Jessie Goree during her three minutes.
Joe was speaking about safety, stating that children were at risk because the school district’s police department was understaffed.
“I’m officer No. 14 in four months to leave,” she said.
Joe said the situation was due to “micromanaging, threatening with termination, retaliation and no empathy.”
It was at that point Goree stopped her.
“I'm going to stop you because it actually sounds like a personnel matter,” Goree said. “I think it’s something we need to privately discuss.”
Goree asked Joe to submit her issues to the board in writing.
In August, topics were varied and included sick days, the millage rate, charter school, culture of retaliation, organizational chart and the name of Elite Scholars sports complex.
Public participation is part of every regular BOE meeting. Speakers must adhere to Board Policy BCBI. A condensed version is read by the board chair prior to the start of public participation.
It reads as follows:
“The Clayton County Board of Education welcomes public participation and will hear any interested individuals pursuant to the guidelines in policy BCBI. Members of the public will not be allowed to discuss individual personnel issues or confidential student matters. Speakers must identify themselves and topic before speaking. Speakers will be given three minutes to speak and time may not be yielded from one speaker to another. Board members will not respond to comments from speakers. The chairman may respond if appropriate. Issues requiring possible action by the board may be added to a future agenda. Issues that may need to be addressed by the administration will be duly noted. Abusive language and/or personal attacks will not be permitted. Individuals addressing the board must at all times adhere to the civility policy.”
It does not appear the muting of public participation was discussed in open session, and it is unclear whether a vote was taken on the matter. It is also unclear who specifically ordered public comment muted and removed.
While public comment is no longer accessible on recordings or via live streaming, residents may still attend meetings to either hear or take part in public comment. Additionally, as required by The Georgia Open Meetings Act, minutes of the meeting must be taken and made available to to public. They can be found on the CCPS eboard site.
This is the second time in two years public participation has been removed from a public meeting. In February 2017, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners removed the public comment portion of the meeting from both the live stream and recordings posted to CCTV23, the county’s government access channel. BOC Chairman Jeff Turner said an informal vote was taken among commissioners. The majority voted to removed public comment.
Following much public outcry and protests, the BOC voted to begin airing public comment again in August 2018.