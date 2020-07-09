JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education is holding a special called meeting on Monday, July 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss potential changes to the upcoming school year.
According to Superintendent Morcease Beasley, the first is to push back the start of the school year from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10 to “give teachers extra time to prepare.”
The second recommendation is to open virtually.
Earlier this week, Beasley said in a YouTube Live address district officials were leaning towards a full virtual start to the school year due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.
Previously, the board had announced students would begin the year rotating between face-to-face instruction and learning virtually.
To view the meeting, visit www.youtube.com and search Clayton County Public Schools.
