Clayton school board votes to increase their pay

JONESBORO — The Clayton County school board unanimously voted Oct. 4 to double board members' pay.
Starting Jan. 1, 2022, board members will receive $2,000 per month, up from $1,000; the vice chair will receive $2,100 monthly, up from $1,650; and the board chair will get a boost from $1,800 per month to $2,200.
Chair Jessie Goree said the board is well deserving of the increase.
“I want to let you know that if anybody has a problem with that we are well deserving … believe it or not we are a group of elected officials that have people calling us 365,” she said. “You think you’re going to sneak to the grocery store to buy some groceries when a parent comes to speak with you about a problem they’re having.”
Goree said the district considered board pay of surrounding school systems before deciding on the final compensation.
“All of them are making $20,000 or above,” Goree said.
The annual total cost to the district is $291,600.
The Clayton County legislative delegation introduced House Bill 251, which requested the pay increase, during the 2021 legislative session. The bill was signed in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.