...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally
higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible,
especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There
is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&
Clayton school board votes to increase their pay

JONESBORO — The Clayton County school board unanimously voted Oct. 4 to double board members' pay.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, board members will receive $2,000 per month, up from $1,000; the vice chair will receive $2,100 monthly, up from $1,650; and the board chair will get a boost from $1,800 per month to $2,200.

Chair Jessie Goree said the board is well deserving of the increase.

“I want to let you know that if anybody has a problem with that we are well deserving … believe it or not we are a group of elected officials that have people calling us 365,” she said. “You think you’re going to sneak to the grocery store to buy some groceries when a parent comes to speak with you about a problem they’re having.”

Goree said the district considered board pay of surrounding school systems before deciding on the final compensation.

“All of them are making $20,000 or above,” Goree said.

The annual total cost to the district is $291,600.

The Clayton County legislative delegation introduced House Bill 251, which requested the pay increase, during the 2021 legislative session. The bill was signed in July.

