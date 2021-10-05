Clayton school board votes to increase their pay

JONESBORO — The Clayton County school board unanimously voted Oct. 4 to double board members' pay.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, board members will receive $2,000 per month, up from $1,000; the vice chair will receive $2,100 monthly, up from $1,650; and the board chair will get a boost from $1,800 per month to $2,200.

Chair Jessie Goree said the board is well deserving of the increase.

“I want to let you know that if anybody has a problem with that we are well deserving … believe it or not we are a group of elected officials that have people calling us 365,” she said. “You think you’re going to sneak to the grocery store to buy some groceries when a parent comes to speak with you about a problem they’re having.”

Goree said the district considered board pay of surrounding school systems before deciding on the final compensation.

“All of them are making $20,000 or above,” Goree said.

The annual total cost to the district is $291,600.

The Clayton County legislative delegation introduced House Bill 251, which requested the pay increase, during the 2021 legislative session. The bill was signed in July.