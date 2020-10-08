JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education voted to name the new school in Lovejoy the Michelle Obama STEM Elementary School.
The new facility is 169,523 square feet and will service 1,200 students. It’s expected to be completed in August 2021.
The BOE will need to get permission from the Obama family to name the building after the former First Lady.
BOE members were also considering naming the building after John Lewis, a local civil rights leader and member U.S. House of Representatives, who died in July.
Obama has ties to Clayton County. Her great-great-great-grandmother, Melvina Shields, lived in Rex. A monument dedicated to Shields was erected in the historic Rex village in 2012. According to the monument, Shields was born a slave in 1844 in South Carolina. When she was 6, she was brought to the Shields farm which was located in what is now Rex.
