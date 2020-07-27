JONESBORO — Though school campus hallways will remain silent for at least the first part of the 2020-21 school year, the district’s construction sites are anything but.
New builds and renovations of five schools as well as a new safety and security headquarters, stadium and bus facility are underway.
At the site of one of the most anticipated new schools, Morrow High, grading and underground utility work are evident. The $85.7 million project is about 9% complete with the expected completion date of January 2022. The new facility is located next to the brand new East Clayton Elementary in Ellenwood.
Jonesboro High School is undergoing a massive upgrade. A small portion of the original building remains as more modern structures spring up around it. Residents passing by will see construction work on the new Career, Technical and Agricultural Education portion of the school. The $45.8 million facility is expected to be finished in December.
Renovations at Riverdale High ($20.2 million) and Mt. Zion Elementary ($7 million) are projected to be complete next month.
The new $40.2 million South Clayton Elementary School and Panhandle bus facility are about 22% complete with steel and masonry work continuing. The building will be finished by August 2021.
Upgrades to the district’s Safety & Security Headquarters were finished this month.
All projects are being paid for using Special Local Option Sales Tax monies, Capital Outlay and general funds.
The school district has another nine projects on deck including new Forest Park Middle School, North Clayton High and Mundy’s Mill Middle buildings, office complex and renovations at Lovejoy High and the College and Career Academy.
