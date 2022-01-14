JONESBORO — A presentation hosted by Clayton County Public Schools’ officials revealed an expanded vision for the new arena to be opened in the former Sears building at Southlake Mall.
The arena project is a partnership between Clayton County and CCPS.
Initial plans for the $4.4 million 15-acre property were to use the facility primarily as a location for graduation ceremonies by CCPS, an arena, conference center and the College and Career Academy. However, Dr. Anthony Smith, deputy superintendent of governmental relations, partnerships, grants and operations, explained during the Board of Commissioners work session on Jan. 11, potential use for the facility has expanded to include suites and possibly a Discovery Center.
The center’s design would be similar to that of the one located in the Georgia World Congress Center run by Junior Achievement of Georgia. The center offers students numerous classes in financial literacy, career readiness and fostering the entrepreneurial spirit.
In a release from CCPS, Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley said a Discovery Center would take “our school system and community to the next level in producing college and career ready graduates, all while making a facility like a Discovery Center easily accessible for other school systems south of Atlanta.”
The suites, Smith said, could be used by businesses and other private entities to rent throughout the year.
Smith said district officials began to consider how to “maximize the opportunity to enterprise it.
“If we’re going to do it, let’s do it right,” he said.
Initially, the school system committed $40 million to the project and the county $10 million for a total of $50 million. Smith said CCPS has since upped its funding by $15 million for a total of $55 million from the district for an overall total of $65 million. Smith indicated the district intends to ask the county for a larger funding commitment, though he didn’t say how much or when the request would be made.
The school system will pay for its portion using Special Purpose Location Option Sales Tax VI monies.
A final arena design is expected to be presented in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.