JONESBORO — Clayton County is preparing to construct another new school and bus facility in the district.
The school, named South Elementary, will be located on Panhandle Road in Lovejoy, near Lovejoy Middle School and Eddie White Middle Academy. The 169,523-square-foot building will serve 1,200 students. The new site will include parking and outdoor facilities such as a play field and playgrounds.
The south bus facility will serve all schools south of Mundy’s Mill High School. It will include an 8,694-square-foot office/maintenance building, 10,000-gallon diesel tank, parking and housing for 100 buses. According to the district, the new location will increase route efficiency that will “better pick-up and drop-off times.” The facility is estimated to save the district $266,112 per year in diesel fuel.
The total estimated cost for both new buildings will cost $47.5 million and will be paid for using SPLOST VI monies. The project will start in January 2020 and finish in August 2021.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley is recommending MEJA Construction be awarded the bid. Of the three project bidders, MEJA was the lowest.
The board is expected to vote on the project during Monday’s Board of Education meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Administrative Office, 1058 Fifth Ave. in Jonesboro.
To view the meeting agenda, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.