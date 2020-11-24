JONESBORO — Starting on Nov. 30, the Clayton County school system is changing how meals will be delivered.
Through Dec. 18, meals will be available curbside or along bus routes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Children will receive two meals on Monday and Wednesday. Meals are available for all children ages 18 and younger or those over age 18 with a state-defined disability. Pick up and delivery times will stay the same.
Additionally, Clayton schools, in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, will continue to offer food on Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.
Food pantries will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at Huie Elementary, Lee Street Elementary, West Clayton Elementary, Mt. Zion High and Lovejoy High.
District officials said they will announce food pantry plans beyond Dec. 18 in January.
