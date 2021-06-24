JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools nutrition department is hosting a virtual job fair on July 8.
The online event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.
The nutrition worker pool position includes preparing and serving meals following the guidelines of the school nutrition program.
Other duties include preparing food according to a recipe, washing and storing dishes, sweeping kitchen floors, maintaining a record of food for menu management books, assisting in ordering food and supplies and operating a computer at meal times.
The position is full time with pay starting at $15.34 hourly. Four and six hour schedules are offered with nights, weekends and holidays off. Benefits are included with the position.
To register, visit https://claytoncounty.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=8021&fbclid=IwAR0E0OFU2707o-TI14nBtTlC65QgbmeR984X1ZqJothNbNfipSVhdsUqU7I.
For more information about the school nutrition department, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us and select school nutrition under departments.
