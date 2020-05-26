JONESBORO — Like many other school districts across the state, Clayton County Public Schools is looking at a decrease in state and local funding.
Clayton school officials estimate a loss of $60 million — $10 million in local and $50 million in state funding due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The projected loss, according to district officials, will require the use of $39.4 million from the fund balance, or rainy day fund, to balance the fiscal year 2021 budget. Officials project a total of $75 million in the fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2021.
Helping to offset the loss is a reduction in departmental budgets of 15% and a decrease in contributions to the Teachers Retirement System. Additionally, the district is expected to receive an additional $17.4 million from the CARES Act.
The loss of funding will also effect employee raises. According to the budget executive summary, compensation phases 3 and 4 are on hold. Employees will not receive pay increases; however, teachers paid on the teacher salary scale will receive a step to reflect years of experience only.
Furlough days are not currently recommended, but officials note that if the economic situation worsens “furlough days may be requested if determined they are needed.”
The district is estimating $430.4 million in revenue. The expenditure total is estimated to be $480.3 million — $441.3 million in salary and benefits and $38.9 million in operational spending.
The school board is expected to adopt the final fiscal year 2021 budget on June 22. Prior to adoption, the district is hosting two budget hearings. The first will be held June 10 at 6 p.m. The second is scheduled for June 17 at 6 p.m.
It’s unknown whether the hearings will be held face-to-face or virtually. The decision will be made based on Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders. If held virtually, an email address will be provided to allow residents to speak during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.