Clayton school system awarded funding to double bandwidth

JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is one of 43 districts in the state selected to receive funding from the Georgia Department of Education’s Office of Rural Education and Innovation.

The $40,000 grant will allow Clayton schools to double its bandwidth from 6,100 MBPS to 13,200 MBPS

“We are committed to supporting rural schools and districts and closing the opportunity gaps that often affect students in rural areas,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These projects undertaken by the Office of Rural Education & Innovation, led by Deputy Superintendent Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, are a strong first step toward the goal of renewing rural Georgia and ensuring every child, in every part of the state, has access to opportunities that will prepare them for a bright future.”

Established in July 2021, the Office of Rural Education & Innovation works to address educational needs in rural schools and districts and provide a continued, cabinet-level voice for the needs of rural Georgia in K-12 education policy.