Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Clayton school system awarded funding to double bandwidth

JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is one of 43 districts in the state selected to receive funding from the Georgia Department of Education’s Office of Rural Education and Innovation.

The $40,000 grant will allow Clayton schools to double its bandwidth from 6,100 MBPS to 13,200 MBPS

“We are committed to supporting rural schools and districts and closing the opportunity gaps that often affect students in rural areas,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These projects undertaken by the Office of Rural Education & Innovation, led by Deputy Superintendent Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, are a strong first step toward the goal of renewing rural Georgia and ensuring every child, in every part of the state, has access to opportunities that will prepare them for a bright future.”

Established in July 2021, the Office of Rural Education & Innovation works to address educational needs in rural schools and districts and provide a continued, cabinet-level voice for the needs of rural Georgia in K-12 education policy.

