JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools will maintain its current millage rate of 20 mills, resulting in a tax increase.
The district will collect more in taxes during fiscal year 2021 over 2020 due to a more robust property tax base.
By law, the district must host three public hearings to allow community members to speak their opinions on the tax increase. The meetings will be held virtually, therefore public comments must be submitted via email to ccpsbudget@clayton.k12.ga.us.
The first two hearings will be held on July 30 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The third will be held on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.
Comments for the first hearing must be submitted by 10:45 a.m. and by 5:45 p.m. on July 30. For the Aug. 6 meeting, comments must be submitted by 5:45 p.m. All comments received by deadline will be read into the record of the hearing.
The board is expected to adopt the millage rate during its Aug. 6 at a special called meeting.
To view the meetings, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us and click on board meeting or visit the district’s Youtube or Facebook pages.
