JONESBORO — The Georgia Department of Education has released 2019 ACT scores.
The ACT is a curriculum- and standards-based educational and career planning tool that assesses students’ academic readiness for college. ACT officials state that a student’s performance on the ACT has a direct relationship to his or her educational achievement and readiness for college. The ACT college readiness index is based on a series of benchmark scores for designated college courses: College English Composition, College Algebra, College Social Science, and College Biology.
The overall score for the 932 Clayton County Public Schools students taking the ACT in 2020 was 17.7, up from the 17.6 recorded by students in 2019. CCPS improved in three of four curriculum-based tests. Improvements over the results reported in 2019 were reported in English (+.2), Math (+.1), and Science (+.1). Test results for Reading remained the same at 18.6.
Scores of 72 students at M.E. Stilwell School of the Arts taking the ACT assessment in 2020 reflected a 1.8-point increase (21.6) over the scores of Stilwell students taking the test in 2019 (19.8).
The 2020 Stilwell score exceeds the national composite average (20.6) by a full point and is one-tenth of a point off Georgia’s average score of 21.7.
In addition to the increase reported for students at Stilwell, the data showed that five other CCPS high schools reported an increase in composite for 2020 over 2019: Morrow HS (+1.5), Forest Park HS (+.6), Charles Drew HS (+.3), Lovejoy HS (+.3), and Riverdale HS (+.2).
“It is my honor to congratulate the six high schools, and those participating students and teachers, who demonstrated growth in 2020, with special praise directed to the test-takers at Stilwell School of the Arts for exceeding the national composite score,” said Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, CCPS superintendent/CEO. “I also extend congratulations to all students and staff for their involvement in college admissions testing during a time of unusual circumstance.
“The results reflected in the 2020 ACT data, give us evidence that we are making some progress in addressing the instructional needs of our student population,” Beasley said. “They also show that we must intensify our efforts to prepare our students to meet the rigor of attending college and/or securing a career after graduating from our campuses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.