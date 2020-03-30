JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is hiring.
The district is hosting virtual job interviews for the 2020-21 school year.
Those who wish to apply should complete the following four steps:
• Visit https://claytoncounty.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx to see available 2020-21 vacancies.
• Click on the job posting and complete the application. This includes uploading the requested documents and ensuring that references are submitted.
• Apply to each job posting of interest.
• Monitor methods of contact (email or cell phone).
School administrators are reviewing applications daily and scheduling virtual interviews.
For more information, contact Catherine Hale Henry, CCPS district recruiter at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us.
