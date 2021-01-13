JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is continuing its partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank to provide food items to residents.
Beginning Jan. 22 until further notice, items are available to Clayton County families at three locations from noon to 2 p.m. every Friday.
• Huie Elementary School, 1260 Rockcut Road in Forest Park
• Lee Street Elementary School, 178 Lee St. in Jonesboro
• Riverdale Middle School, 400 Roberts Drive in Riverdale.
Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Volunteers are needed at the three food bank locations to assist with sorting, packing, and distributing food to participants. Volunteers are asked to arrive two hours before the distribution starts every Friday. Additionally, volunteers are needed to assist in distributing the packaged food to participants and should arrive an hour before the distribution starts every Friday.
Individuals interested in assisting with this volunteer opportunity should confirm with Dr. Angela Horrison-Collier, CCPS Director of Student Services, via email at angela.horrison-collier@clayton.k12.ga.us.
