JONESBORO — Four Clayton County schools have been named Distinguished and Reward Schools this year.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, Distinguished Schools designation recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in the state, while the Rewards Schools designation recognizes Title I schools making the greatest improvements. Distinguished Schools are eligible to apply for the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program Award.
Elite Scholars Academy and M.E. Stilwell School for the Performing Arts were named Distinguished Schools.
Distinguished Schools are among the highest-performing 5 percent of Title I Schoolwide schools and Title I Targeted Assistance schools. Reward Schools also have to maintain the performance of their economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English learners to be recognized.
Mt. Zion Primary School and Suder Elementary School were named Reward Schools.
Reward Schools are among the greatest-improving 5 percent of Title I Schoolwide schools and Title I Targeted Assistance schools.
“While we are focused on continuous improvement for all schools, it’s also essential that we recognize when schools are doing well,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “These schools are overcoming barriers, meeting challenges, and producing great gains for their students. I commend the school leaders, teachers, parents and communities in our 2019-20 Distinguished and Reward Schools who are opening up opportunities for their students.”