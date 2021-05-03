JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is expanding its virtual learning program for the 2021-22 school year.
Students in grades K-2 will now be able to attend school at home next school year. This is in addition to grades 3-12.
Students accepted in virtual learning will be enrolled in their zone school; however, they will receive all instruction online from certified teachers. They will engage in both live and independent learning activities.
“It is important that our parents/guardians have full confidence in their child(ren)’s education, especially in light of the unique, non-traditional instruction their child(ren) has received during the 2020-2021 school year,” said Superintendent Morcease J. Beasley. “By offering the School Based Virtual Learning Program option to families of students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade, all of which are critical formative learning years, we are consistent with our commitment to ensure instructional equity for all CCPS students.”
Students and families interested in applying for the Virtual Learning Program must complete an online application via the School Choice application portal at www.applyclayton.com. The deadline to complete the application is May 14.
For more information about the School Based Virtual Learning Program visit https://www.clayton.k12.ga.us/departments/2021-2022_school_based_virtual_learning_program. If you need assistance in completing the application, contact your school’s parent liaison or the Clayton County Public Schools International Center.
Questions related to the Virtual Learning Program can be send to schoolchoice@clayton.k12.ga.us.
